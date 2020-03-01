VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF comprises 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,472,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,513,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,171,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,081,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,889,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $56.84.

