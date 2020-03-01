Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027,619 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.63% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,949,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.