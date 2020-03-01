Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is FCA Corp TX’s 2nd Largest Position

FCA Corp TX grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $39.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

