Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.