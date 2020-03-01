Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 320,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

