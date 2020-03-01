Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,996,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

