Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.96% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $2,697,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

VOO opened at $271.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

