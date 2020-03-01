Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,252,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

BND opened at $86.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

