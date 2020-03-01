Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,162,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

