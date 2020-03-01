Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,441 shares of company stock worth $6,867,471. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

