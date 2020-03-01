Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 241,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $633.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.