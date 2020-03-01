Veil Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $28,949.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. During the last week, Veil has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.85 or 0.02680655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00223313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00132255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 68,026,723 coins and its circulating supply is 59,185,794 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

