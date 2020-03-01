Veil (VEIL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,582.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $23,582.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.88 or 0.02600461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00225632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00134015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 67,991,123 coins and its circulating supply is 59,150,194 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

