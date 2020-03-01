Velas Price Reaches $0.0197 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $26.27 million and $342,024.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000258 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,063,593,607 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,511,017 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

