Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Vericel alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $674.63 million, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 2.74. Vericel has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.