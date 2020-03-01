Verify (CRED) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Verify has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Verify token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, YoBit, IDEX and COSS. Verify has a market capitalization of $126,283.00 and approximately $565.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verify alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Radar Relay, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.