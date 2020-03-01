VeriME (VME) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00497632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.06 or 0.06395526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00063319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011663 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

