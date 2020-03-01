VeriumReserve (VRM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $489.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $200,378.00 and approximately $489.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,622,469 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

