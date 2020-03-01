Veros Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,015.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Veros has traded up 139.2% against the dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Veros has a total market capitalization of $42,228.00 and $6,015.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,345,235 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.