Veros (VRS) Tops One Day Volume of $5,435.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Veros has traded 153.1% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $43,103.00 and approximately $5,435.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,679,289 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

