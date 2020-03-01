Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $278,154.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Bitsane.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,514.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02529324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.03613489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00669637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00751555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00090138 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00572002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,671,922 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Upbit, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, YoBit, SouthXchange, Coinroom, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

