Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 585.44 ($7.70).

VSVS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 422.60 ($5.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.64.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Vesuvius will post 4866.9996474 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

