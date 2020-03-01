Viacoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $71,074.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Binance, LiteBit.eu and OOOBTC. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.14 million and $71,074.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00673501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007653 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,814 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Upbit, Binance, OOOBTC, YoBit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

