ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

