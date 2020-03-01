Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Holdings Lifted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Vicor worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 315.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 44.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $99,143.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113 shares in the company, valued at $46,189.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $259,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. Vicor Corp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

