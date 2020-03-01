Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 20,637 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,834,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

