Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 29,681 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 381.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 148,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 7,378,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

