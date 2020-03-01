Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 38,658 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,494,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.