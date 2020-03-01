Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 52,096 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 279.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 48,934 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Kohl’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 86,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kohl’s by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 363,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 4,627,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

