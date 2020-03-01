Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.64. 1,179,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

