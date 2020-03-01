Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 386.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,186 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after buying an additional 2,106,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after buying an additional 248,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 73,338 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 7,436,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after buying an additional 2,246,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 20,376,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.