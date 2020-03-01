Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 310.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

SYY traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $66.65. 5,761,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,809. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

