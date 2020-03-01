Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 21,114 AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 135,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 78,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,227,000 after acquiring an additional 77,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

AVB traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.59. 1,702,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,323. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average of $214.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $191.42 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

