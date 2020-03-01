Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 72,022 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after buying an additional 36,445 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,341 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 845,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

