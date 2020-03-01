Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.97% of Raven Industries worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,868,000 after buying an additional 54,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raven Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Raven Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Raven Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raven Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RAVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of RAVN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 283,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.42. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

