Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,999 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,547,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,235,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

