Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,811 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. 28,292,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,925,315. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

