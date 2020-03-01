Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1,988.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. 7,218,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

