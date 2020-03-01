Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.09 Million Stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Nuance Communications worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 413.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 271,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $218,312.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,384 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.