Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.13 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,726.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.32. The company had a trading volume of 442,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.75. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $224.84 and a one year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

