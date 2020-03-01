Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,663,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,428,000 after buying an additional 80,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 727,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Illumina by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.67. 2,515,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,890. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.65 and its 200-day moving average is $305.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.43 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,547 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

