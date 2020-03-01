Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises approximately 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Trimble worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Trimble by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,892,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,585,000 after purchasing an additional 284,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,166.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,551. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

