Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 129,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 611,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,422,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,778 shares of company stock worth $27,138,965. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,653,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,398. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.