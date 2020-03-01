Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 5,463,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

