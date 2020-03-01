Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Varian Medical Systems worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. 1,044,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,507 shares of company stock worth $2,794,680 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

