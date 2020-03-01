Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 384.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,084,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

