Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 315.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 100.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Target by 170.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 16.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,131,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,006. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

