Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 279.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 234,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 122,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.67. 11,615,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

