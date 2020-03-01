Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 407.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54. CDW has a 1-year low of $90.53 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

