Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

